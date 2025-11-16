Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian drug driving deaths have surpassed drink driving. Here’s how to tackle it

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Drink driving in Australia is declining thanks to the right mix of laws, visibility and social messaging. Four strategies could make a difference with drug driving.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Press Laos on Rights Abuses
~ The fire is out, but Tongariro is now at risk of losing its unique biological legacy
~ By delaying a decision on using Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine, Europe is quietly hedging its bets
~ Parents of neurodivergent kids need support. But those who need it most often wait longer
~ ‘I do get quite anxious’: why so many students are applying for early offers to uni
~ Australia’s public libraries are thriving as the cost of living rises. We can’t afford to lose them
~ Kraftwerk’s equipment defined electronic music. Now it’s on sale to the highest bidder
~ How do you fire someone into the Sun?
~ Just 18 firms won 50% of federal Indigenous procurement spending: new study
~ Your say: week beginning November 17
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter