‘I do get quite anxious’: why so many students are applying for early offers to uni
By Ben Edwards, Professor, Child and Youth Development and Longitudinal Studies, Australian National University
Jessica Arnup, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
Kate Doery, Research Officer, Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
An increasing number of Australian school students are applying for an early offer to university, before they have their exam results back.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 16, 2025