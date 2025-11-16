Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just 18 firms won 50% of federal Indigenous procurement spending: new study

By Christian Eva, Research Fellow, POLIS: The Centre for Social Research and Policy, Australian National University
The new research maps where $7 billion of contracts went over eight years. It shows Indigenous businesses in Canberra won a surprisingly large slice of the funds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Press Laos on Rights Abuses
~ The fire is out, but Tongariro is now at risk of losing its unique biological legacy
~ Australian drug driving deaths have surpassed drink driving. Here’s how to tackle it
~ By delaying a decision on using Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine, Europe is quietly hedging its bets
~ Parents of neurodivergent kids need support. But those who need it most often wait longer
~ ‘I do get quite anxious’: why so many students are applying for early offers to uni
~ Australia’s public libraries are thriving as the cost of living rises. We can’t afford to lose them
~ Kraftwerk’s equipment defined electronic music. Now it’s on sale to the highest bidder
~ How do you fire someone into the Sun?
~ Your say: week beginning November 17
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter