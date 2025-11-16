Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning November 17

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Concern over Victoria’s groundbreaking treaty, the cost of power, and the value of arts in the workplace: an edited selection of your views.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
