Should Canadian politicians be allowed to block their constituents on social media?

By Victoria (Vicky) McArthur, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Canadian politicians have increasingly taken to social media to campaign as well as communicate with constituents, sharing updates on policies, local events, emergencies or government initiatives.

But stories have emerged of constituents being blocked by their representatives. Should Canadian politicians be free to block their own constituents?

Some politicians claim the blocking is to combat increased online harassment, while…The Conversation


