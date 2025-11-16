Tolerance.ca
Guinea-Bissau’s presidential poll has already failed the credibility test

By Jonathan Powell, Visiting assistant professor, University of Kentucky
Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
Guinea-Bissau heads into its November elections against the backdrop of a deepening crisis of electoral legitimacy across Africa. In recent months, a string of elections has reinforced the perception that incumbency, not competition, remains the standard.

In Cameroon, 92-year-old Paul Biya claimed an eighth consecutive term after officially winning 53.7% of a vote widely denounced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
