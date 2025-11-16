Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violence is a normal part of life for many young children: study traces the mental health impacts

By Kirsten A Donald, Professor of Paediatric Neurology and Development, University of Cape Town
Lucinda Tsunga, Psychologist, University of Cape Town
Violence exposure in early childhood is widespread in low- and middle-income countries and has clear impacts on young children’s mental health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
