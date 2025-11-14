Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensic linguistics: how dark web criminals give themselves away with their language

By Emily Chiang, Research Associate, Aston Institute for Forensic Linguistics, Aston University
Shannon McCoole ran one of the world’s largest dark web child abuse forums for around three years in the early 2010s. The forum provided a secure online space in which those interested in abusing children could exchange images, advice and support. It had around 45,000 users and was fortified with layers of online encryption that ensured near-complete anonymity for its users. In other words, it was a large and flourishing community for paedophiles.

McCooleThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tesla’s US$1 trillion gamble on Elon Musk’s ‘visionary’ leadership
~ Psychedelics might help terminal patients find peace
~ How climate cooperation turned into a global race for green power
~ The hidden environmental cost of anti-wrinkle injections
~ Is there a strong economic case for dropping the two-child benefits cap? This is what the evidence tells us
~ Trump’s Latin America strategy risks creating a military quagmire
~ Why are super-recognisers so good at learning and remembering faces?
~ The truth about Vikings and mead might disappoint modern enthusiasts
~ How I found an unexpected connection to science in the works of Iris Murdoch – by a molecular biophysicist
~ Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket landed its booster on a barge at sea – an achievement that will broaden the commercial spaceflight market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter