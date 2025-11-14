Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate cooperation turned into a global race for green power

By Rahmat Poudineh, Honorary Research Associate, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, University of Oxford
Nearly a decade after the Paris agreement, the world is emitting more greenhouse gases than ever. Global emissions reached a record 53 billion tonnes in 2024 – about 10% higher than in 2015, when the deal was signed. Despite near-universal participation, the international effort to cut emissions is failing.

The Paris system, built on voluntary pledges, has turned into more of a reporting exercise than a coordination mechanism.

Even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
