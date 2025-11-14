Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Latin America strategy risks creating a military quagmire

By Pablo Uchoa, PhD Candidate in the Institute of the Americas, UCL
The arrival of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, in the Caribbean basin on November 11 has intensified fears of a large-scale conflict in the region. The carrier has been deployed as part of US president Donald Trump’s campaign against boats in the Caribbean and Pacific allegedly transporting drugs bound for the US.

But some experts suspect that the real objective is to support a possible US military strike…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tesla’s US$1 trillion gamble on Elon Musk’s ‘visionary’ leadership
~ Psychedelics might help terminal patients find peace
~ Forensic linguistics: how dark web criminals give themselves away with their language
~ How climate cooperation turned into a global race for green power
~ The hidden environmental cost of anti-wrinkle injections
~ Is there a strong economic case for dropping the two-child benefits cap? This is what the evidence tells us
~ Why are super-recognisers so good at learning and remembering faces?
~ The truth about Vikings and mead might disappoint modern enthusiasts
~ How I found an unexpected connection to science in the works of Iris Murdoch – by a molecular biophysicist
~ Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket landed its booster on a barge at sea – an achievement that will broaden the commercial spaceflight market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter