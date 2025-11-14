Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why are super-recognisers so good at learning and remembering faces?

By Robin Kramer, Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology, University of Lincoln
Some people are so good with faces that there’s a name for them – super-recognisers. And a new study using eye-tracking technology has given us some insights into how they do it.

Although most of us perform reasonably well when tasked with learning a new person’s face or recognising someone we already know, there are people whose abilities are at the extremes. Those who struggle with faces (even of close friends and family) are known as prosopagnosicThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
