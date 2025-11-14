Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan war: Aid teams plead for access to thousands trapped in El Fasher

Just how many people are still trapped in the Sudanese city of El Fasher? That’s the burning question for relatives of the many thousands of people believed to still be there, since paramilitary fighters overran the regional capital of North Darfur last month, after a 500-day siege.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tesla’s US$1 trillion gamble on Elon Musk’s ‘visionary’ leadership
~ Psychedelics might help terminal patients find peace
~ Forensic linguistics: how dark web criminals give themselves away with their language
~ How climate cooperation turned into a global race for green power
~ The hidden environmental cost of anti-wrinkle injections
~ Is there a strong economic case for dropping the two-child benefits cap? This is what the evidence tells us
~ Trump’s Latin America strategy risks creating a military quagmire
~ Why are super-recognisers so good at learning and remembering faces?
~ The truth about Vikings and mead might disappoint modern enthusiasts
~ How I found an unexpected connection to science in the works of Iris Murdoch – by a molecular biophysicist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter