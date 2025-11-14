Tolerance.ca
South Africa must seize opportunity to show principled global leadership

By Amnesty International
By Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International South Africa has played a leading role in international efforts to prevent, stop and punish Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. Now, as the nation prepares to host the first G20 Leaders’ Summit on African soil, it has an important opportunity to step up that pressure […] The post South Africa must seize opportunity to show principled global leadership appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
