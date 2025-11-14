Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: The military criminal justice system should not act in cases of human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Military courts continue to investigate possible human rights violations and crimes under international law committed by members of the Colombian security forces, despite express prohibitions in national and international standards, Amnesty International said today in a new report. The report Insist, persist, resist and never give up? Impact of the use of military criminal justice […] The post Colombia: The military criminal justice system should not act in cases of human rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
