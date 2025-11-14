Trump’s proposed cuts to work study threaten to upend a widely supported program that helps students offset college costs
By Samantha Hicks, Assistant Vice President of Financial Aid and Scholarships, Coastal Carolina University
Amanda Craddock, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Coastal Carolina University
Federal work study creates opportunities for students and universities alike. But the program’s challenges go beyond the potential government funding cuts.
© The Conversation
