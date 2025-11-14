Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What a decade of research reveals about why people don’t trust media in the digital age

By Catherine Happer, Professor of Media Sociology, Director, Glasgow University Media Group, University of Glasgow
How did we go from an era of high trust in 20th-century media to such low levels of trust today?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
