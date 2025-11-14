Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Laura Jasper on the AI threat: It’s not just fake news, it’s personalized political warfare

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Across Europe and the Indo-Pacific, hostile actors exploit a single, shared vulnerability: a high dependency on commercial platforms coupled with deep societal social trust fractures.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s farms once fed billions but now its soil is starving
~ Why the UK should think twice before copying Denmark’s asylum policies
~ From misgendering to missed diagnoses: the barriers that can keep trans people from safe healthcare
~ Trespassers and troubadours: what to watch and listen to this week
~ The Choral: this moving first world war film reveals the power of music to transcend despair
~ How patients are helping cancer researchers to ask better questions – and find better answers
~ Iran’s capital faces unprecedented water shortages and even possible evacuation. What changes could help?
~ What a decade of research reveals about why people don’t trust media in the digital age
~ Slovenia: MPs must reject draconian ‘security’ bill which puts rights at risk and targets Roma community
~ Mexico City: Proposed Public Care System Lacking Disability Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter