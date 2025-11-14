Tolerance.ca
Mexico City: Proposed Public Care System Lacking Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A wheelchair user searches for options to cross an under bridge while dredging work is carried out after a historic heavy rainfall in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 10, 2025. © 2025 Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Mexico City) – The care system bill submitted to lawmakers by the government of Mexico City fails to guarantee autonomy, equality, and protection from abuse for people with disabilities and older people, Human Rights Watch said today. The Mexico City Congress has formed a committee of experts to organize a public consultation on proposals for…


