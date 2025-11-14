Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: battered by bombing and scarred by corruption

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This newsletter was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

Nightly, for months now, Ukraine’s cities have been pounded by relentless aerial attacks. In addition to its grinding and attritional ground offensives in the east and south of the country, since early summer, the Russian military has greatly expanded its air offensive against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are berries safe to eat? How worried should I be about the pesticide dimethoate?
~ The Liberals dropped net zero. Will it make any difference to Australia’s climate response?
~ Tunisia: Overturn Unjust ‘Conspiracy’ Trial Convictions
~ ILO: Strengthen Global Rules to Protect Gig Workers
~ Tunisia: Escalating crackdown on human rights organizations reaches critical levels
~ Asbestos has been found in children’s coloured sand. What’s the risk to kids?
~ Circa’s Wolf is a triumph – brimming with primal power and acrobatic precision
~ Growing, going, gone: latest numbers show NZ now at risk of population stagnation
~ Thailand: Vietnamese Refugees at Risk from Hanoi
~ A new way to measure the age of dolphins opens a window onto the lives of these iconic animals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter