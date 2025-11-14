Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Asbestos has been found in children’s coloured sand. What’s the risk to kids?

By Brian Oliver, Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Multiple schools and early learning centres in the Australian Capital Territory have shut on Friday after asbestos was found in coloured sand used for children’s art and sensory play. At least one school in Brisbane has also closed due to potential exposure.

On Thursday, WorkSafe ACT


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
