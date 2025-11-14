Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Liberals dropped net zero. Will it make any difference to Australia’s climate response?

By Anna Malos, Climateworks Centre Country Lead, Australia, Monash University
On Thursday, the Liberals reversed their commitment to net zero by 2050. While it’s impossible to predict precisely what this decision means for climate action in Australia, the policies and laws already in place suggest momentum will continue.

There’s no question the climate policies of opposition parties matter – especially for investor and business confidence. But understanding the policies and laws already in place helps understand where progress will happen regardless.

Just this year, Australia published a Net…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are berries safe to eat? How worried should I be about the pesticide dimethoate?
~ Tunisia: Overturn Unjust ‘Conspiracy’ Trial Convictions
~ ILO: Strengthen Global Rules to Protect Gig Workers
~ Tunisia: Escalating crackdown on human rights organizations reaches critical levels
~ Asbestos has been found in children’s coloured sand. What’s the risk to kids?
~ Circa’s Wolf is a triumph – brimming with primal power and acrobatic precision
~ Growing, going, gone: latest numbers show NZ now at risk of population stagnation
~ Thailand: Vietnamese Refugees at Risk from Hanoi
~ A new way to measure the age of dolphins opens a window onto the lives of these iconic animals
~ How do ‘AI detection’ tools actually work? And are they effective?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter