Tunisia: Overturn Unjust ‘Conspiracy’ Trial Convictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Several of the people tried and convicted in the “Conspiracy Case” on April 19, 2025, in Tunis, Tunisia. Top row (L-R): Noureddine Bhiri, Khayam Turki, Abdelhamid Jelassi, Ghazi Chaouachi, and Lazhar Akremi. Bottom row (L-R): Ridha Belhaj, Issam Chebbi, Chaima Issa, Jaouhar Ben Mbarek and Said Ferjani.  © Private (Beirut) – A Tunisian Court on November 17, 2025, is scheduled to hear the appeal of 37 people unjustly sentenced to heavy prison terms in a politically motivated “Conspiracy Case” from April, Human Rights Watch said today. Four of those detained…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
