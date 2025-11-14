Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ILO: Strengthen Global Rules to Protect Gig Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Instacart worker loads groceries into her car for home delivery in San Leandro, California, July 1, 2020. © 2020 Ben Margot/AP Photo (New York) – Governments negotiating a new global treaty on gig work should strengthen the draft text to ensure fair wages and social security for these workers and protect them from exploitative management, Human Rights Watch said today, submitting a briefing with proposals for the treaty.The International Labour Organization (ILO) is currently developing the first global rules for work organized through “digital platforms,”…


