Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Circa’s Wolf is a triumph – brimming with primal power and acrobatic precision

By Delyse Ryan, National Course Coordinator of Creative Arts, Senior Lecturer in Drama, Australian Catholic University
The Australian premiere of Circa’s Wolf at Brisbane’s Queensland Performing Arts Centre was a breath-holding whirlwind of primal excitement. In two 40-minute acts, Director Yaron Lifschitz took us on a journey of savagery, survival and togetherness.

Circa is an edgy contemporary circus company that offers audiences a boost of adrenaline through well-crafted acrobatic skill, as well as insightful critiques of humanity.

There are deep lessons once you scratch the surface of Wolf – a masterful piece…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
