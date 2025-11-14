Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Escalating crackdown on human rights organizations reaches critical levels

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities have increasingly escalated their crackdown on human rights defenders and independent non-governmental organizations (NGOs) through arbitrary arrests, detention, asset freezes, bank restrictions and court-ordered suspensions, all under the pretext of fighting "suspicious" foreign funding and shielding "national interests," Amnesty International said today. In an unprecedented step six NGO workers and human rights defenders working for


© Amnesty International -
