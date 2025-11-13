Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Vietnamese Refugees at Risk from Hanoi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese police questioning refugees in Thailand, March 14, 2024. © Private Increased cooperation between Thai and Vietnamese authorities is putting Vietnamese refugees and asylum seekers in Thailand at heightened risk of forcible return to Vietnam. Vietnam and Thailand are cooperating more closely and exchanging information about Vietnamese exiles, particularly since early 2024 when the two countries began negotiating an extradition treaty.Thai police should stop arresting Vietnamese refugees and asylum seekers. Thai authorities should stop cooperating with Vietnamese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A new way to measure the age of dolphins opens a window onto the lives of these iconic animals
~ How do ‘AI detection’ tools actually work? And are they effective?
~ The threat of sabotage from China is growing. That’s not an excuse to erode Australians’ freedoms
~ US Food Assistance Cuts Undermined Rights
~ NASA goes on an ESCAPADE – twin small, low-cost orbiters will examine Mars’ atmosphere
~ It’s a myth that the Victorians created modern dog breeds – we’ve uncovered their prehistoric roots
~ Labor’s news bargaining incentive looks a lot like a digital services tax. Will Trump notice?
~ The NDIS shifts almost $27m a year in mental health costs alone, our new study suggests
~ Friday essay: my time with ‘Madam War Criminal’, unrepentant at 95
~ Dogs 10,000 years ago roamed with bands of humans and came in all shapes and sizes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter