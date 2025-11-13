The threat of sabotage from China is growing. That’s not an excuse to erode Australians’ freedoms
By Ihsan Yilmaz, Deputy Directory (Research Development), Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation & Research Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Deakin University
Nicholas Morieson, Research fellow, Deakin University
Warnings this week from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) about sabotage threats marked an important shift in tone.
And they raise important questions about how the Australian government should respond.
Breaking from past practice, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said Chinese state-linked hackers have scanned, mapped and in some cases infiltrated Australian critical infrastructure.
According to Burgess, these groups are no longer focused on stealing information.…
- Thursday, November 13, 2025