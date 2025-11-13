Tolerance.ca
US Food Assistance Cuts Undermined Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Volunteers help load vehicles during a food distribution at the San Antonio Food Bank for SNAP recipients and other households affected by the US federal shutdown, November 6, 2025. © 2025 Eric Gay/AP Photo The US government suspended funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the first time on November 1, amid what became the longest-ever US government shutdown. While Congress has voted to reopen the government and restore SNAP funding, those who rely on the program have faced fear and uncertainty.Continued failures by the US government…


© Human Rights Watch -
