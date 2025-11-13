It’s a myth that the Victorians created modern dog breeds – we’ve uncovered their prehistoric roots
By Carly Ameen, Lecturer in Bioarchaeology, University of Exeter
Allowen Evin, CNRS Research Director, Bioarchaeology, Université de Montpellier
Domestic dogs are among the most diverse mammals on the planet. From the tiny chihuahua to the towering great dane, the flat-faced pug to the long-muzzled borzoi, the sheer range of canine shapes and sizes is staggering.
We often attribute this diversity to a relatively recent phenomenon: the Victorian kennel clubs that first emerged around 200 years ago. These clubs are usually credited with formalising the selective breeding that created the hundreds of modern breeds we recognise today.
© The Conversation
