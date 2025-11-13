The NDIS shifts almost $27m a year in mental health costs alone, our new study suggests
By Bernice Hua Ma, Research Fellow, Health Economics Group, School of Population and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Samia Badji, Research Fellow, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was set up in 2013 to help Australians with disability live more independently, and participate more in work and community life.
The scheme was not meant as a substitute for health care, let alone to save health dollars.
But in certain circumstance, we show it can.
We’ve published the first study with large-scale data to shed light on how the NDIS rollout affected participants’…
