Human Rights Observatory

How the Plymouth Pilgrims took over Thanksgiving – and who history left behind

By Thomas Tweed, Professor Emeritus of American Studies and History, University of Notre Dame
In some ways, Thanksgiving is a tradition that unites Americans. But the classic image of the Pilgrims obscures important parts of the country’s story.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
