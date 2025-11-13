Tolerance.ca
We studied the walking habits of young men in Cape Town and London – and debunked a myth

By Bradley Rink, Associate Professor of Human Geography, University of the Western Cape
Gina Porter, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Anthropology, Durham University
Being mobile means people can get access to opportunities and take part in economic and social life. Mobility, in all its forms, is critical for cities to thrive.

Recent studies highlight what most African city dwellers already know: walking is the main way of getting around, and essential for daily life. This is true for people who live in low-income neighbourhoods across the world. When people lack money for taxi,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
