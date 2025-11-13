Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Hannibal Gaddafi Free After Long Unlawful Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, Libya, June 30, 2010. © 2010 REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, on November 10, 2025, ending nearly 10 years of arbitrary detention without trial, Human Rights Watch said today. While judicial authorities’ decision to end Gaddafi’s unlawful treatment is a long overdue step in the right direction, they should also formally drop all baseless charges against him and provide adequate compensation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
