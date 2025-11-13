Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30 report reveals how climate change is spreading infectious diseases to new regions

By Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) at Stellenbosch University and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Plaform (KRISP)., Stellenbosch University
Cheryl Baxter, Head Scientific Research Support, Stellenbosch University
Maambele Khosa, Head: Media and Science Communication (CERI), Stellenbosch University
Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and extreme weather events create ideal conditions for pathogens and their vectors – such as mosquitoes, midges and ticks – to thrive.

This is confirmed by a recent report for the global climate change conference, COP30. The report was produced by a team of global south scientists from the Climate Amplified Diseases and Epidemics consortium, which studies and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
