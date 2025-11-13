Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art deco at 100: why the sleek design aesthetic of the ‘machine age’ endures

By Lynn Hilditch, Lecturer in Fine Art and Design Praxis, Liverpool Hope University
In Paris in 1925, the French government initiated its ambitious International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts with one specific goal – to showcase and celebrate the excellence of French modern design. This display of innovative ideas contributed to the rise of a ubiquitous design style that became known as art deco.

Originally conceived in western Europe in the 1910s, art deco became dominant in the 1920s and flourished between the first and second world wars. In the US it was known as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Hannibal Gaddafi Free After Long Unlawful Detention
~ COP30 report reveals how climate change is spreading infectious diseases to new regions
~ If the AI bubble does burst, taxpayers could end up with the bill
~ Yes, shouting at seagulls actually works, scientists confirm
~ Plastic waste is a toxic legacy – and an important archaeological record
~ How coaching could help solve the UK’s teacher crisis
~ Teacher recruitment and retention are separate issues – they need tackling in different ways
~ From contraception to menopause: why women face a higher risk of stroke
~ How to make new housing estates work for the people who live there
~ Grattan on Friday: In dumping net zero, the Liberals have thumbed their noses at voters they need to win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter