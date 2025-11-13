Tolerance.ca
If the AI bubble does burst, taxpayers could end up with the bill

By Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath
You might not care very much about the prospect of the AI bubble bursting. Surely it’s just something for the tech bros of Silicon Valley to worry about – or the wealthy investors who have spent billions of dollars funding development.

But as a sector, AI may have become too big to fail. And just as they did after the financial crisis of 2008, taxpayers could be picking up the tab if it collapses.

© The Conversation
