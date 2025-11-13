Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, shouting at seagulls actually works, scientists confirm

By Neeltje Boogert, Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Research Fellow, University of Exeter
Did you get through your beach picnics unscathed this summer? Or did you return from a swim only to find a “seagull” (most likely a herring gull if in the UK) rifling through your bags in search of food? If the latter, shouting at it should help to stop the gull in its tracks and make it fly off – as my team’s latest research shows.

Our previous experiment, published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
