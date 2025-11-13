Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic waste is a toxic legacy – and an important archaeological record

By John Schofield, Director of Studies, Cultural Heritage Management, University of York; Flinders University
Fay Couceiro, Principal Research Fellow in Biogeochemistry and Environmental Pollution, University of Portsmouth
Imagine a remote Galapagos beach, where iguanas stomp around between fishing nets, flip flops, baseball caps and plastic bottles. Stuck in the sand is the empty packet for food sold only in Ecuador, the nearest mainland hundreds of miles away. To most people, these things are rubbish. But to archaeologists, they’re also artefacts – traces of how people live in what some call the plastic age.

Using an archaeological lens allows us to question what we think we know about the contemporary world, and to see plastic as not just pollutionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Hannibal Gaddafi Free After Long Unlawful Detention
~ COP30 report reveals how climate change is spreading infectious diseases to new regions
~ Art deco at 100: why the sleek design aesthetic of the ‘machine age’ endures
~ If the AI bubble does burst, taxpayers could end up with the bill
~ Yes, shouting at seagulls actually works, scientists confirm
~ How coaching could help solve the UK’s teacher crisis
~ Teacher recruitment and retention are separate issues – they need tackling in different ways
~ From contraception to menopause: why women face a higher risk of stroke
~ How to make new housing estates work for the people who live there
~ Grattan on Friday: In dumping net zero, the Liberals have thumbed their noses at voters they need to win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter