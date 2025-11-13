Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How coaching could help solve the UK’s teacher crisis

By Laura Nicole Rees-Davies, Senior Lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Coaching may help teachers manage burnout and stay in the job. But only if schools get the training and time right.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
