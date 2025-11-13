Tolerance.ca
Teacher recruitment and retention are separate issues – they need tackling in different ways

By Emily MacLeod, Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Education, UCL
It is well known that more teachers are needed in England. A shortage of teachers affects young people’s attainment at school and puts pressure on the existing education workforce. There are two key reasons for this teacher shortage. Not enough people are signing up to become teachers, and too many teachers are leaving the profession each year.


© The Conversation
