Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa needs to rethink its community media policy - 4 ways to close the gaps

By Franz Krüger, Associate researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Community media have received support for around three decades, and yet South Africa’s information landscape remains deeply unequal.

The distribution of media closely matches the country’s socio-economic inequality. People in middle-class suburbs have access to an ever-growing range of information sources. Poorer areas and the countryside are often news deserts.

Sustained support for community media has undoubtedly led to growth in media…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: In dumping net zero, the Liberals have thumbed their noses at voters they need to win
~ Sussan Ley buries Liberal commitment to net zero, but offers a fig leaf to moderates
~ USA: Amnesty International, S.T.O.P. Lawsuit Reveals NYPD Surveillance Abuses
~ Paloma: “When we protect our well-being, we lead with clarity and hope”
~ The shutdown has ended – but this economist isn’t rejoicing quite yet
~ Victoria’s groundbreaking treaty could reshape Australia’s relationship with First Peoples
~ COP30: Zimbabwe’s forest and energy projects reveal the downside of carbon credits
~ How Pacific nations plan to go from spending up to 25% of GDP on fossil fuels to running on 100% renewables
~ What should you do if you find a meteorite? Space rock experts explain
~ ‘High-impact sabotage’: spy chief issues grave warning about espionage and sabotage threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter