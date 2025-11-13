Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: Zimbabwe’s forest and energy projects reveal the downside of carbon credits

By Fadzai Chipato, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology, Great Zimbabwe University
Carbon offsets in Zimbabwe pay for new garden projects and clean energy stoves, but prevent local communities from fully using communal land.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
