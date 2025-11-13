Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What should you do if you find a meteorite? Space rock experts explain

By Heather Handley, Senior Curator, Geosciences, Museums Victoria Research Institute; Monash University
Dermot Henry, Head of Sciences, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Oskar Lindenmayer, Collection Manager, Geosciences, Museums Victoria Research Institute
On Sunday November 2, people in eastern Victoria witnessed a bright streak across the sky followed by a loud sonic boom that felt like an earthquake. The event was captured by security cameras and mobile phones.

Last month, in South Australia, the SA Museum investigated whether a meteorite had struck a moving car, cracking and scorching its windscreen.

Two months earlier, in August, another…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
