Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘High-impact sabotage’: spy chief issues grave warning about espionage and sabotage threat

By Sarah Kendall, Adjunct Research Fellow, The University of Queensland; Griffith University
The head of ASIO says authoritarian regimes are more willing to disrupt critical infrastructure to damage the economy and sow social discord.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Amnesty International, S.T.O.P. Lawsuit Reveals NYPD Surveillance Abuses
~ Paloma: “When we protect our well-being, we lead with clarity and hope”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Murray Watt on the compromises to pass new environmental laws before christmas
~ Why Jane Harper’s ‘outback noir’ novels make for comfortable – and uncomfortable – reading
~ 5 health benefits of line dancing – according to science
~ COP30: Pacific leaders now have world court backing to call countries to account over climate risk
~ The golden age of Japanese cinema: 5 Tatsuya Nakadai films you must see
~ ‘Good neighbours are essential’: the history behind the landmark Indonesia-Australia defence treaty
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ Türkiye: ‘Restriction Codes’ Harm Uyghurs Seeking Safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter