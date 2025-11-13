Why Jane Harper’s ‘outback noir’ novels make for comfortable – and uncomfortable – reading
By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Tara East, Associate Lecturer, Creative Writing and Editing and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Jane Harper’s novels do not include any significant First Nations characters or perspectives. Nor do they acknowledge the deeper meaning and consequence of their Gothic conventions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 12, 2025