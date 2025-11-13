Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The golden age of Japanese cinema: 5 Tatsuya Nakadai films you must see

By Kristian Ramsden, PhD Candidate in English, Creative Writing and Film, University of Adelaide
The great Japanese actor Tatsuya Nakadai has died, aged 92. Alongside fellow actor Toshiro Mifune (1920–97), Nakadai was, for many, the face of Japanese cinema across the globe.

Starring in more than 100 films, his filmography features numerous outstanding collaborations with many of the most significant directors of Japanese cinema, such as Akira Kurosawa, Masaki Kobayashi, Kon Ichikawa, Mikio Naruse, Keisuke Kinoshita and Kinuya Tanaka.

With his passing, the world loses one of the supreme titans of world cinema.

In tribute, I have chosen five performances…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
