Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paloma: “When we protect our well-being, we lead with clarity and hope”

By Amnesty International
The promise of a digital future still leaves behind those who need it most. My goal is to ensure that all children and adolescents can access and grow within safe, equitable, and sustainable digital spaces because digital transformation must also be a human transformation. I was 11 when I discovered Amino, a social network that […] The post Paloma: “When we protect our well-being, we lead with clarity and hope” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Amnesty International, S.T.O.P. Lawsuit Reveals NYPD Surveillance Abuses
~ ‘High-impact sabotage’: spy chief issues grave warning about espionage and sabotage threat
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Murray Watt on the compromises to pass new environmental laws before christmas
~ Why Jane Harper’s ‘outback noir’ novels make for comfortable – and uncomfortable – reading
~ 5 health benefits of line dancing – according to science
~ COP30: Pacific leaders now have world court backing to call countries to account over climate risk
~ The golden age of Japanese cinema: 5 Tatsuya Nakadai films you must see
~ ‘Good neighbours are essential’: the history behind the landmark Indonesia-Australia defence treaty
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ Türkiye: ‘Restriction Codes’ Harm Uyghurs Seeking Safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter