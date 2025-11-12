Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester waving a Cameroonian flag approaches police officers as they gather in Garoua on October 26, 2025. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The authorities in Cameroon responded to widespread opposition-led protests following the October 12, 2025 elections with lethal force and mass arrests of protesters and other citizens, Human Rights Watch said today.The Constitutional Council announced on October 27 that the incumbent President Paul Biya, 92, had won the election with 53.66 percent of the vote. His main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the former transport…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
