Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: ‘Restriction Codes’ Harm Uyghurs Seeking Safety

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester from the Uyghur community living in Türkiye stands with East Turkestan flags in the Beyazit mosque in Istanbul on March 25, 2021, during a protest against the visit of China's foreign minister to Türkiye. © 2021 BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images Turkish authorities are increasingly restricting the legal residency of Uyghurs seeking safety from the Chinese government.Until recently, Uyghurs who escaped repression at home felt safe in Türkiye, but as China-Türkiye relations warm, and the Erdoğan government cracks down on refugees and migrants, many are growing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ Australia: Afghanistan’s Taliban May Face New Sanctions
~ What is Fusarium graminearum, the fungus a Chinese scientist pleaded guilty to smuggling into the US?
~ Trump v the BBC: a legal expert explains how the case could play out
~ Australia’s reluctance to rest its fast bowlers could prove disastrous during the Ashes
~ Amelia Earhart disappeared almost 90 years ago. Why are so many people still looking for her?
~ The world’s carbon emissions continue to rise. But 35 countries show progress in cutting carbon
~ Menulog is closing in Australia. Could food delivery soon cost more?
~ How do I know if my kid is worrying about food and their body too much? And what should I say?
~ You might think frogs never get enough water. Turns out, they can fare worse in floods than bushfires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter