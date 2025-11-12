Tolerance.ca
Australia: Afghanistan’s Taliban May Face New Sanctions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021.  © 2021 Rahmat Gul/AP Photo The Australian government’s proposed amendments to its sanctions regulations are an important step toward accountability for Taliban officials and others responsible for serious abuses in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said in a recent submission to the Australian government.The amended Autonomous Sanctions Regulations introduce new listing criteria that are specific to Afghanistan and will enable the Australian government to impose targeted sanctions and travel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
